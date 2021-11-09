Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases Shares of 63,550 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,550 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 1.7% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $41.68. 21,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

