Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 192,800 Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 482.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of SunLink Health Systems worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

