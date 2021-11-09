Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 38,600 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 321,238 shares of company stock worth $849,867 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

