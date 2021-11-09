Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 558.3% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,095,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 2,625,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,769 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,374,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

