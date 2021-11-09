Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Ballantyne Strong worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 122,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

BTN opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 56.89%.

Ballantyne Strong Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

