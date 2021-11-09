Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 16,900 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intevac were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 122.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the second quarter worth $2,396,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 79.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 346,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 153,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the second quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intevac by 14.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IVAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

