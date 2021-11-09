Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of PEDEVCO worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 42,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,774.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $105,581.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 327,378 shares of company stock valued at $439,784. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

PED opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

