Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,845 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.