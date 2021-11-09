Brokerages Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $3.87 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

CVNA stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.85. 764,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,636. Carvana has a one year low of $182.06 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total transaction of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $93,969,117. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.