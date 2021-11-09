Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.22 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after purchasing an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.19. 105,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,631. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $73.47 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.