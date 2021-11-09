Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.16. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after buying an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 275,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

