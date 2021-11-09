Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.10). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.68) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,961 shares of company stock worth $10,310,416. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $77,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $14,028,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,285,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

