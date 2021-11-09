Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

JBT stock opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.65 and a 12-month high of $168.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 300,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

