Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.55. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,566,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

