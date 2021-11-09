Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $677.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $674.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $682.90 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $624.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $231,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $7,464,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after buying an additional 447,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $225.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,767. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $226.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

