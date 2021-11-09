Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce sales of $72.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.31 million and the lowest is $71.60 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $264.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.10 million to $270.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $303.97 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 1,005,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,957. Inseego has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

