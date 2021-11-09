Brokerages Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.25 Million

Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $156.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.10 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $184.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $825.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $815.89 million to $834.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $912.83 million, with estimates ranging from $908.35 million to $917.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,264. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.