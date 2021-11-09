Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.66. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.66. 4,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.94 and its 200-day moving average is $326.84. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

