Brokerages Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.28. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SFM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 18,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,792. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

