Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 43,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,262. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $55,889,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

