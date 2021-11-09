Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

SJM stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.