Brokerages Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) PT at $24.75

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several analysts have commented on ATC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Atotech by 25,169.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 198,840 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter valued at $51,752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

ATC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Analysts predict that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

