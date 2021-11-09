Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$132.40

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.35. BRP has a 12 month low of C$61.35 and a 12 month high of C$129.98. The company has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 10.2200008 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

