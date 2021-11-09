Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Target Price at $12.85

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,558. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.