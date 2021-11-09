Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLX. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HLX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 233,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

