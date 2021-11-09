Brokerages Set Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target at $11.10

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mogo by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mogo by 1,579.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mogo by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $413.27 million, a PE ratio of 293.65 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

