Brokerages Set Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) PT at $776.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $776.00.

SARTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $776.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SARTF stock remained flat at $$620.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $743.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 0.51. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $359.05 and a 12 month high of $947.00.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

