Brokerages Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $14.18 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

