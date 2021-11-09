Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price at $3.07

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TGB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.19. 16,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 620,706 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,639 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

