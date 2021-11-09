Brokerages Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Target Price at $14.32

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE:ZH opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.