Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. 47,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

