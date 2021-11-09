Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $17.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $86.38 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 111.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

