Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of FOXF opened at $178.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.70. Fox Factory has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $189.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

