Brokers Issue Forecasts for GXO Logistics Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for GXO Logistics in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

NYSE GXO opened at $94.68 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.66.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.