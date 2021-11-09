Brokers Offer Predictions for Alamo Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alamo Group in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.28. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $131.17 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $227,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $339,040.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,670 shares of company stock worth $3,795,564 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

