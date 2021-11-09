Brokers Offer Predictions for Keyera Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Get Keyera alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEY. CIBC downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.84%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.