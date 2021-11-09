Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $146.12 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.