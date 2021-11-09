Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 42,906 Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,092,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,686,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

