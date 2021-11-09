Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,175,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $474.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $425.13 and its 200-day moving average is $440.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $484.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

