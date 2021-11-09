Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $179,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

