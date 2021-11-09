Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $43,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $402.18 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.65 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

