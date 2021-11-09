Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

SKIN stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

