Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 74,400 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Emerald worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerald by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $99,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.28.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

