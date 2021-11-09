Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

