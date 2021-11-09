BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BRP Group traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 4185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA grew its position in BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

