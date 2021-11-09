BSClaunch (BSL) Trading 67% Higher Over Last Week

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 67% against the dollar. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $433,776.21 and $1.04 million worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00076901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.94 or 0.99916505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.23 or 0.07082315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020522 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

