BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will report sales of $31.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $31.69 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year sales of $128.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 74,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

