Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

