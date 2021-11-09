Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.200-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

CBT opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

