Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cabot also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE CBT traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. 14,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88. Cabot has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.